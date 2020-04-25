Oakland dad creates ‘St. Pancake’s Day’ to cheer up daughter during coronavirus pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – As kids struggle being at home during the coronavirus pandemic and not being able to see their friends, one Oakland dad created a new holiday to help cheer up his daughter.

Saturday, April 25 is ‘St. Pancake’s Day!’

No matter where you are, all pancake lovers are welcome to enjoy this holiday.

And don’t worry, April 25 is not the only day to make special pancakes. Every last Saturday of the month will be ‘St. Pancake’s Day.’

7-year-old Zetta Dovas and her dad, Ari Dovas, spoke with KRON4 about the delicious day.

Listen to the full interview above.

Click Here to visit the website and find out how you can participate.

Latest Stories: