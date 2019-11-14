Oakland drops lawsuit against Alameda County over sale of Coliseum site

OAKLAND (KRON) — The City of Oakland announced late Wednesday that it is dropping its lawsuit against Alameda County over the sale of the Coliseum, the home of the Oakland A’s.

Just last week, the president of the A’s was in talks with Oakland’s chief negotiator — a precursor to Wednesday’s announcement.

“We’re dropping the suit because we’re pleased with our recent discussions with the A’s and our shared interests in Oakland’s future,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement. “We’re excited to enter into this next phase of negotiations with the A’s to ensure they remain rooted in Oakland.”

The lawsuit centers around Alameda County wanting to sell its half of the Coliseum site to the A’s for $85 million.

In the lawsuit, the city claimed the Coliseum land should’ve been offered to the city first due to the Surplus Land Act — which requires the land, if sold, to be available for housing , recreation and other city purposes.

In a statement, A’s President Dave Kavel said he’s pleased the city is dropping the lawsuit.

“We are committed to the long-term success of East Oakland and the Coliseum site. We look forward to finalizing our agreement with Alameda County and creating a mutually beneficial partnership with the City of Oakland,” Kavel said.

The A’s plan to build housing and retail on the Coliseum site, part of the team’s plan to construct a privately-funded ballpark at the waterfront Howard Terminal.

“We’ve been clear from the beginning that we want a robust affordable housing plan,” Kaval told KRON4 last month.

Last Wednesday, Oakland business owners sent a letter to the city council and Oakland’s mayor asking leaders to drop the lawsuit for the good of baseball fans.

Now that’s what the city’s done.

All parties involved in the lawsuit were expected to return to court Thursday unless a settlement was reached sooner.