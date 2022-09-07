Fentanyl, cocaine and meth were among the narcotics Diaz-Villatoro was in possession of (Marin County Sheriff’s).

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After an investigation over the last several months, a narcotics dealer from Oakland was arrested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a press release. Authorities believe Cristian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, was selling crystal methamphetamine in Marin County — more than 12 ounces of it.

Diaz-Villatoro was arrested in San Rafael as he was trying to sell drugs, authorities said. When he was arrested, authorities recovered:

2.57 pounds of fentanyl*

44 grams of cocaine*

143 grams of meth*

173 grams of heroin*

30 Xanax pills*

200 “M30” oxycodone pills*

Authorities also recovered a digital scale. After exercising a search warrant, Marin County detectives also recovered $3,000 in cash.

(Marin County Sheriff’s Office)

Diaz-Villatoro was booked into Marin County Jail on the following charges:

Four counts of possession of meth for sale

Four counts of transport methamphetamine for sale

Possession of a controlled substance for sale

Possession of cocaine for sale

Transport controlled substance for sale

KRON On is streaming news live now

Authorities say he had prior arrests for narcotics-related offenses. Diaz-Villatoro is currently being held on $150,000 bail after a bail enhancement obtained by detectives, the release said.

His original bail was $ .01 but was increased due to “dangers posed to the community by his actions.”

KRON4 reached out to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office for a mugshot of Diaz-Villatoro. The request was denied.

*All narcotics are “suspected” (ie. suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, etc.), and numbers were approximations listed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.