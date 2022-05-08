OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda County Deputy was injured in a car collision that occurred early Sunday morning, officials say.

Around 4:30 a.m., a driver ran a red light near 16th Avenue and Foothill in Oakland. The driver reportedly drove at a high speed rate, passed the light and crashed into the deputy’s car.

The deputy was transported to a hospital with injuries. They are being treated and are expected to recover, officials said in a tweet.

Police say the driver was drunk during the time of the incident. He was arrested after the crash. No other information on the suspect was released.

Pictures of the accident show both cars heavily damaged. Both drivers survived the incident. No other injuries were reported.

“We are thankful nobody died,” Alameda County officials said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.