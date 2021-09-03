Oakland family mourns loss of 23-year-old shot and killed

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A family in Oakland is remembering a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed at a barbershop.

Police are right now looking for suspects in connection with the killing that happened last weekend.

23-year-old Hassani Bell had plans to make a difference in his community.

His dreams and his future were tragically cut short when he was shot and killed last Saturday but his sister tells Hassani’s memory will live on and she’s working to make sure of it.

Flowers have been placed outside of Rockridge Barbershop where two unknown gunmen shot and killed the 23-year-old and critically wounded another.

Bell, an Oakland native, is remembered by family as someone with an infectious smile, a passion for social justice and a drive to help others.

“This happens too often, too many times where we lose so many people to gun violence,” Tori Bell said.

Tori Bell is Hassani’s older sister. She’s been heartbroken by the loss and does not want Hassani to become another gun violence statistic.

She says he had dreams of molding young minds through activism and teaching.

“My brother spoke about this, he protested about it, he marched against it. He wanted to devote his educational career toward changing the lives of youth,” Tori said.

Bell was a graduate of San Leandro High School where he competed in poetry slams and later went to SF State.

He and his sister made a pact to be college graduates.

“We made a promise that we would walk across the stage and I’ll never get that chance,” Tori said.

Bell’s sister is looking for closure as her brother’s killers are still out there but she is thankful for people who have been reaching out to share positive messages about Hassani.

“I’ll never see my brother again and I feel like people need to not be silent about these matters and if anyone knows anything they should be honest and come forward so that I have peace,” Tori said.

Bell’s sister says they’re planning a memorial for Hassani at San Francisco State.

There the family will be presented with a posthumous recognition.

The family is also right now accepting donations to help with funeral expenses.