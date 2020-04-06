Oakland family seeks help from community to finish making face shields

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Many are finding they have a lot of free time on their hands right now.

A family in Oakland could use your help. They said they need manpower to finishing up making face masks.

In one week, Andre and Katie Caradec from Oakland flipped the switch on staying at home.

They went from not working at all, to hustling full-time to make face shields.

They do fabrication and design in their Rockridge home.

During the pandemic, they re-purposed their production facility to help people on the front lines.

Tapping into their network of suppliers, they got materials to make face shields and can quickly crank them out on a CNC-milled design machine at home.

“On a 3D printer, it takes 60 min per shield,” Andre said. “We can make this part in two minutes.”

Their passion project is called Good.Little.Things.

Online, they put out the call for manpower to finish the job.

“This needs to turn into a clean part like this,” Katie said.

To get the hundreds of shields out, they still need to be polished, sanitized and assembled.

The couple has the heart, skills, equipment and the time to help in the crisis.

Now they just need helping hands.

“I cannot imagine standing by when we have all this,” Katie said. “It feels good to be part of the solution.”

All of the work to make the masks can be done at a safe distance.

The couple wants to donate the masks to food bank workers, hospice care providers and non-profits who work with the homeless.

Katie and Andre have set up a GoFundMe for those who would like to donate to the cause.

Latest News Headlines: