Oakland father and son arrested for fraudulent gas purchase and ID Theft

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A father and son from Oakland have been arrested for purchasing fraudulent gas and ID theft.

Guillermo Torres Sr., 55, and Guillermo Torres Jr., 31, of Oakland, were arrested earlier this week after an officer spotted the pair at a Safeway gas station in American Canyon, pumping diesel into two 100-gallon plus in the bed of their truck.

According to the American Canyon Police Department, recent thefts at Safeway, in which individuals pump gas into large tanks with fraudulent credit cards, prompted the officer to approach the men.

Police said the pair initially told officers they hadn’t purchased or pumped any gas when questioned.

The officer decided to check Safeway’s security cameras and found that both men were lying.

According to a press release, the officer checked with the Safeway gas attendant and learned that the father and son had used several different credit cards to purchase a large amount of fuel.

Both men were detained for investigation of ID theft.

During the investigation, officers were not able to find any of the credit cards used to purchase fuel in their possession.

Police said while searching the men’s Ford F-150 truck, officers found a hidden compartment containing several items associated with ID theft.

The father and son were arrested and booked into the Napa County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges related to theft and conspiracy to commit crimes.