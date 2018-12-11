Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over ‘illegal move’ to Las Vegas

The City of Oakland announced Tuesday a federal antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit will be filed against the National Football League (NFL), the Raiders, and each of the other 31 NFL clubs.

Oakland City Attorney Barbara J. Parker recommended the filing of the lawsuit to recover damages resulting from the Raiders’ “illegal move” to Las Vegas, including lost revenue, money that Oakland taxpayers have invested in the Raiders, and other costs.

“In voting to approve the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas and boycotting Oakland in the marketplace for hosting a football club, the NFL defendants violated federal antitrust laws. The Raiders’ move also violated the NFL’s own policies for team relocation,” the statement reads.

Officials say the City is looking for a resolution for the maximum amount of damages available.

“The defendants brazenly violated federal antitrust law and the league’s own policies when they boycotted Oakland as a host city,” City Attorney Parker said. “The Raiders’ illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill. The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants’ unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland.”

The lawsuit will not ask the court to prevent the Raiders’ move to Vegas or to keep the team in Oakland.

