OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Oakland Fire Department extinguished a small fire in the bathroom in the rear of a property in Montclair Hills Thursday, according to a tweet from the department.

Earlier, the department had tweeted that it was responding to a working structure fire in the 1900 block of Magellan Drive. Crews are attacking the fire, the tweet states, which was burning in a multi-story downslope structure in the Montclair Hills area.

Engine 24 and other units responded to the blaze, according to OFD.

