(KRON) – The Oakland Fire Department is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to purchase new extrication equipment, the department announced Tuesday.

First responders use new extrication tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

“This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to protect and serve our community, allowing us to respond even more effectively in times of crisis,” said Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington. “The funding will pay for modern rescue tools and provide training to first responders that is critical for the care of those injured in crashes.”

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao congratulated Chief Covington on his new position as Fire Chief, “Chief Covington has worked his way from a recruit all the way to Chief of our Fire Department because he is committed to the health and safety of our residents, communities, and rank and file members of the fire department. I am so proud of the work he has done over the years and look forward to working in partnership to make Oakland a safer place for everyone.”