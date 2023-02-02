OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department is responding to a three-alarm fire in the 6800 block of Aitken Drive, OFD said Thursday afternoon. Three residential structures were impacted by the fire, OFD said.

The fire is near the Oakland Hills, in the Shepherd Canyon area. Based on images from a PG&E camera, smoke first started appearing around 4:15 p.m.

Fifty firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported, and no evacuations have been ordered.

OFD advised people to stay off Shepherd Canyon Road so emergency vehicles can access the scene.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as KRON4 obtains more information.