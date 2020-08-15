Oakland Fire Department responds to grass fire at cemetery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a grass fire at a cemetery in Oakland Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters arrived to the Evergreen Cemetery located at 6450 Camden St. in Oakland.

When they arrived, they requested two additional engines.

At approximately 430PM, #OFD responded to a grass fire at 6450 Camden, the location of Evergreen Cemetery. E29 arrived on scene and requested 2 additional engines; E17,E26 and B3 responded to assist. Great work by all to contain this quickly. pic.twitter.com/zDwzgKNlAd — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) August 14, 2020

The fire was contained quickly, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

