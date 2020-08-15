Oakland Fire Department responds to grass fire at cemetery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a grass fire at a cemetery in Oakland Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters arrived to the Evergreen Cemetery located at 6450 Camden St. in Oakland.
When they arrived, they requested two additional engines.
The fire was contained quickly, officials say.
No injuries were reported.
