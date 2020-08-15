Oakland Fire Department responds to grass fire at cemetery

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a grass fire at a cemetery in Oakland Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters arrived to the Evergreen Cemetery located at 6450 Camden St. in Oakland.

When they arrived, they requested two additional engines.

The fire was contained quickly, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News