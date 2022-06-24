Screenshot from Citizen App of the fire on 108th and MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland on June 24.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland fire crews responded to a fire at a business Friday afternoon on 108th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, fire officials tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. Video on Oakland Fire Department’s Twitter page shows flames coming out of Gifts & Smoke Shop in San Leandro.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire is “under control,” OFD said. There are no reports of injuries from the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Although Oakland fire crews responded to the incident, the business is in San Leandro, right outside the Oakland city border. Fifteen minutes into the incident, OFD said crews have contained the fire to the point it’s no longer dangerous to the public.

PG&E is on its way to the scene. No additional details were immediately available.