(KRON) — A fire burning in Oakland on Monday has spread to involve three homes, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The fire began as a one-acre grass fire on the 3000 block of Parker Avenue in Oakland’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood. It has since grown to involve three homes and has been upgraded to a two-alarm fire, OFD said.

Crews are also working to extinguish a fire in the attic of a building on the 7800 block of Outlook Avenue.

