Oakland firefighters extinguish overnight warehouse fire

OAKLAND (BCN) — Crews on the scene of a warehouse fire in East Oakland have contained it to the building where it started about 12:20 a.m. Monday but are still on the scene extinguishing the fire completely.

Fire officials said in a 2:16 a.m. tweet that at least two companies operate in the warehouse, which abuts other buildings on three sides.

Arrival conditions at the early morning 2-Alarm fire on 42nd Ave & Telegraph. #oakland pic.twitter.com/2MU4sMxPJl — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) July 5, 2021

Officials said about 40 firefighters from four battalions responded to the scene with 11 engines and three trucks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.