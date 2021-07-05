Oakland firefighters extinguish overnight warehouse fire

OAKLAND (BCN) — Crews on the scene of a warehouse fire in East Oakland have contained it to the building where it started about 12:20 a.m. Monday but are still on the scene extinguishing the fire completely.

Fire officials said in a 2:16 a.m. tweet that at least two companies operate in the warehouse, which abuts other buildings on three sides.

Officials said about 40 firefighters from four battalions responded to the scene with 11 engines and three trucks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

