(BCN) — Oakland firefighters have contained a two-alarm structure fire in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood that began early Wednesday morning.

The fire, which occurred at a former warehouse building in the area of East 12th Street and 29th Avenue, was placed under control around 6:35 a.m. the Oakland Fire Department said on social media.

No injuries were reported. A wall and the structure’s roof collapsed during the fire, according to firefighters.

(Photo: Oakland Fire Department)

Crews are working on opening up adjacent rail traffic that was stopped in both directions because of the fire, the Fire Department said.

