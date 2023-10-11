(BCN) — Oakland firefighters have contained a two-alarm structure fire in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood that began early Wednesday morning.
The fire, which occurred at a former warehouse building in the area of East 12th Street and 29th Avenue, was placed under control around 6:35 a.m. the Oakland Fire Department said on social media.
No injuries were reported. A wall and the structure’s roof collapsed during the fire, according to firefighters.
Crews are working on opening up adjacent rail traffic that was stopped in both directions because of the fire, the Fire Department said.
