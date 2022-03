OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a two-alarm vegetation fire Saturday morning near Joaquin Miller park and the Sequoia Arena.

The incident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to put out the fire.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted an update around 10:54 a.m. stating that the fire has been contained but not put out.

A fire watch plan for the area is being made.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

