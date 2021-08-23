Oakland First Fridays coming back soon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland First Fridays are coming back!

Starting on October 1, the event will be “back and better than ever.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, organizers said, “please be patient as more details and vendor information will be coming soon!”

The event was not being held due to the pandemic, but organizers have been working to bring it back.

Oakland First Fridays Event brings the community together “to celebrate, sustain, and support the arts.”

