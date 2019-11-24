Oakland football star dies after battle with cancer

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland football standout Ramone Sanders has died at the age of 20 following his year-long battle with cancer.

Sanders was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma bone cancer last November.

He died on Friday.

The 20-year-old attended McClymonds High School in Oakland, where he shined on the football field.

Sanders and the Warriors won the state championship two years in a row.





He graduated in 2018 and went on to play football at Laney College.

But, his first collegiate football season was cut short when he suffered a broken leg in practice.

The college freshman broke his left femur, the strongest bone in the human body.

But that trip to the doctor’s office unveiled a lot more.

Doctors found bone cancer in Sanders’ leg.

Sanders battled for his life for a year with the support of many — family, friends and the entire community.

And now, with the loss of their friend, son, brother, and father — a concert will be held in Ramone’s honor Sunday afternoon.

It was a special event that Ramone planned to attend and enjoy, but it is now a tribute to him.

“The Musical Miracle” will be held at New Beginnings Community Church in Oakland at 4 p.m.

Ramone was a Warrior during his time at McClymonds High School, but he remains a true Warrior for life.