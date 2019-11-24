Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Oakland football star dies after battle with cancer

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland football standout Ramone Sanders has died at the age of 20 following his year-long battle with cancer.

Sanders was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma bone cancer last November.

He died on Friday.

The 20-year-old attended McClymonds High School in Oakland, where he shined on the football field.

Sanders and the Warriors won the state championship two years in a row.

He graduated in 2018 and went on to play football at Laney College.

But, his first collegiate football season was cut short when he suffered a broken leg in practice.

The college freshman broke his left femur, the strongest bone in the human body.

But that trip to the doctor’s office unveiled a lot more.

Doctors found bone cancer in Sanders’ leg.

Sanders battled for his life for a year with the support of many — family, friends and the entire community.

And now, with the loss of their friend, son, brother, and father — a concert will be held in Ramone’s honor Sunday afternoon.

It was a special event that Ramone planned to attend and enjoy, but it is now a tribute to him.

“The Musical Miracle” will be held at New Beginnings Community Church in Oakland at 4 p.m.

Ramone was a Warrior during his time at McClymonds High School, but he remains a true Warrior for life.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News