(BCN) — Free lunches for Oakland youth begin Tuesday at more than 50 sites in the city to help children get through the summer when free and reduced-cost school meals are unavailable, city officials said. Thousands of Oakland school children depend on free and reduced-cost school meals, but the last day of school was Thursday for the roughly 35,000 children in the Oakland Unified School District.

Some free lunch sites will also provide a snack. The free lunches are available to children 18 and younger and adults with disabilities who are enrolled in school. A mobile app for smartphones is available to help children and families find a site offering free lunches. The CA Meals for Kids app can be found in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

The list of sites can also be found at https://www.oaklandca.gov/topics/summer-food-service-program.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.