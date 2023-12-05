(KRON) — A driver who experienced a typical flat tire on an Oakland freeway later learned that it was more nefarious than first presumed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Dec. 1 incident occurred on Interstate 80 at the Interstate 580 transition heading eastbound, authorities said. CHP responded to the disabled vehicle to assist before the driver was able to leave the scene and visit a tire repair business. At the tire shop, a bullet fragment was discovered in the popped tire.

The driver contacted the CHP on Monday to report the bullet fragment and provide additional details. A loud noise was heard at the time the vehicle’s tire popped, the driver told CHP, and it was recalled that an unknown suspect was extending their hand out of a vehicle. The suspect vehicle was described to CHP as “possibly an older model Nissan Altima.”

The cause of the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains open, CHP said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakland Area office at (510)-457-2875 and ask for Officer F. Ortiz.