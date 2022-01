OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A freeway shooting is under investigation on Tuesday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were shut down on Interstate-580 westbound toward the connector ramp to Interstate-80 in Oakland.

#Breaking @CHP_GoldenGate confirms a highway shooting has shutdown all lanes on I-580 westbound towards the connector ramp to westbound I-80. A sig-alert was issued at 5:01 p.m.. CHP did not provide additional details at the time @kron4news #traffic pic.twitter.com/5FwaImWi5L — Carlos R. Mendoza (@C_R_Mendoza) January 5, 2022

Around 5 p.m., a Sig Alert was issued.

All lanes were blocked until about 7:50 p.m. — Drivers should expect residual delays.

ONGOING: Traffic Collision on Westbound I -580 Connector Ramp to I-80 W in Oakland. All Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) January 5, 2022

No other details have been released at this time.

