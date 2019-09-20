Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus office banner vandalized

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus office banner was vandalized Wednesday, the group shared on Facebook.

According to the post, the suspect or suspects wrote “Die F—– Die.”

The group has since covered the words with scribbled marker.

They say they are working on ways to get rid of the markings and get the banner back to its previous condition.

The Facebook post said there’s been discussions about whether to keep the “Gay” in the group’s name or not because so much progression has been made in society.

But the vandalism showed them it was more of a reason to stand up.

“Seeing and reading the despicable defacing brings home the need to continue to be present,” the post read. “The fight for respect and quality continues.”

“Hopefully this was a one-time event, but we will be vigilant,” the group wrote at the end of the post.

No further details are available at this time.