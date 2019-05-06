Oakland Ghost Ship Trial: Witness testimony begins today

Ghost Ship Warehouse creative director Max Harris is being held at the Santa Rita Jail.

His attorney filed a motion asking the judge to block testimony from the prosecution’s first witness to take the stand today.

It’s the testimony of Carol Cidlik, whose daughter was among the 36 people killed in the fire on Dec. 2, 2016.

Harris and master tenant Derick Almena are both charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The defense says Cidlik’s emotional testimony would be prejudice to the jury.

Cidlik’s testimony is expected to center around a text message her daughter, 29-year-old Nicole Siegrist, sent her that night which read, “I’m going to die.”

Harris’ attorney also wants to stop one of the victims who survived the fire from testifying.

A man who was in a coma for five weeks after the fire and now relies on his mother to interpret for him.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m.

