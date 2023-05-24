OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been two days since a 10-year-old girl was found stabbed to death at a gruesome crime scene inside her East Oakland home. Police believe the little girl’s mother was the killer.

The young homicide victim was identified by her father as Sophia Lorenzo.

The mourning father, Federico Lorenzo, repeatedly broke down in tears while talking to KRON4 on Wednesday. Sophia was a playful and social girl, he said. Federico Lorenzo loved taking his daughter on fishing and camping trips.

Sophia Lorenzo (Image courtesy Federico Lorenzo)

Police received a 911 call Monday morning. Officers forced their way into an apartment on Bancroft Avenue and found Sophia with slash wounds across her neck, the police chief said. The 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers quickly found Sophia’s mother suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds, the Oakland Police Department said. “The suspect was harming themselves with a knife,” Interim Police Chief Darren Allison said.

The mother was identified by family members as Rosa Orozco. Orozco was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Federico Lorenzo said Orozco had a restraining order against him, and a friend was used to communicate between the former couple.

He told KRON4 in Spanish, “She wasn’t a bad woman. Maybe she changed.”

Sophia’s mother and father had their disagreements when they were a couple, but they always left Sophia out of it, Federico Lorenzo said.

The friend, Nancy Lena, was the person who usually communicated with Orozco.

Lena said she noticed a change in Orozco’s text messages starting in January. The messages caused Lena to worry that something was wrong, but she didn’t know to what extent.

“I didn’t want to jump to a conclusion. I was worried,” Lena said.

The last time Federico Lorenzo was able to see Sophia was on Mother’s Day. The father has video on his cellphone from that day showing Sophia baking and laughing with her grandmother. He had no idea it would be the last time he saw his daughter alive.

Oakland police said they had been called to Orozco’s home in the past for previous incidents. Allison described Sophia’s death as a “senseless and horrific act of violence. As a parent, I know that there is nothing that tears at the heart than the loss of a child.”

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office returned Sophia’s body to her family and they are now planning her funeral.