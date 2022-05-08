OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland resident Ken Houston was enjoying his time at a community event called ‘Back to Basics’. However things took a quick turn when he discovered his pet goats went missing overnight.

Houston says the goats went missing during the time he was present at the event. He believes they were taken between the times of 7:00 p.m. Friday night and 2:00 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The owner says he is disturbed by the alleged kidnapping since a similar one occurred back in April near Pinole. However, he hopes his goats are returned back to him safely.

Houston kept the goats in a lot near 91st Avenue in Oakland. The animals were gated by a chain link fence. He found the fence cut vertically with the goats missing from the area Saturday morning.

Houston believes the goats were let out and lured with pigeon food, which he found on the ground next to the fence. A black and red ‘California Republic’ hat was also left near the scene.

Pictured from left to right: the goats’ fence, found hat, chicken feed

A white and brown spotted goat named MeanyMiny and a dark brown goat named Dakota are the missing animals. The goats were gifted to Houston from a friend.

“Its awful… I’m so disturbed,” Houston said. “They work for the city of Oakland as well.”

Houston works for the non-profit organization, Oakland Beautification Council. He also works under city contracts, including one for fire mitigation. The city uses the goats for vegetation control and fire prevention. They help clear out plant debris cause potential fires.

In addition, the goats participate in community and school events. Houston brings the pets to classrooms for educational purposes, and allows the neighborhood kids and some co-workers to feed them.

“The kids in the neighborhood feed them everyday,” the goats’ owners said. “The neighbors are upset too.”

Houston believes the alleged kidnapping was planned. He thinks the goats were taken to be sold for money or to a slaughterhouse in the area.

“I truly believe that would happen,” Houston said. “This was planned. We don’t think its against us. We think its for personal reasons.”

Houston has filed a police and citizen’s crime report on the incident. The goats whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-690-5499.