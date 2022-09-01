OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — What does school mean to you? Students at Fremont High School in Oakland answered that question with photos and accompanying words for a project that was published by the New York Times on Wednesday.

Fremont High School is located at 4610 Foothill Blvd in East Oakland. According to US News, the school has a total enrollment of 927 students and 91% of its students are economically disadvantaged.

“These photos show the community and social parts of our school, Fremont High; they show the common struggle and the growth that you can get only from a high school,” Sophomore Kendal Erving said to the Times.

The images show many different aspects of the students’ daily life in school. Images include students in class, at football practice, an art project, and more.

Students also added quotes describing what about school is important to them. Many of the students emphasized that while learning in class is a part of school, there is more to it than just that.

“People think that school is only for learning, but they’re incorrect, because for me, school is where I spend time with my friends. That’s where I have fun. We spend 80 percent of our life in school,” said 15-year-old Jayla.

To see the New York Times’ piece, click HERE.