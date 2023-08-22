(KRON) — An Oakland homicide suspect was arrested three weeks after a body was set on fire along an East Bay interstate.

Raul Ramirez-Perez, 22, of Oakland, was arrested for the murder of 47-year-old Nathan Kolasa, the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division revealed Tuesday.

Kolasa’s body was found burning next to the 17th Street offramp of Interstate-980 in Oakland around 1:25 a.m. August 1.

Firefighters were initially called to the blaze to extinguish a brush fire.

“Officers were advised by members of the Oakland Fire Department that after extinguishing the fire, they located a deceased person who had suffered burns,” the CHP wrote.

CHP detectives took over the investigation and determined that Kolasa had died before the fire ignited. “Kolasa had suffered significant traumatic injuries which caused his death prior to the fire starting,” investigators wrote. The victim was reportedly beaten to death with a metal pole.

Ramirez-Perez was identified as a prime suspect. On Friday, he was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of arson and murder.

According to the Oakland Police Department’s most recent crime data, there have been 69 homicides in the city this year.