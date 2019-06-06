Oakland homicide suspect arrested by Fresno PD after hours-long standoff
FRESNO (KSEE) -- An Oakland homicide suspect was arrested in Fresno Wednesday afternoon after an hours-long standoff.
Fresno Police were contacted by Oakland police at 11 a.m. saying a possible homicide suspect was at an apartment near Belmont and Minnewawa avenues.
By 4 p.m., the suspect, 52, surrendered to officers after Fresno Police SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were called out.
Information on the Oakland homicide is not known.
Neither the officers or suspects were harmed in the incident.
