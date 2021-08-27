Oakland homicide suspect dead after shootout with Chicago police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have given an update to an August homicide case that crossed multiple state lines.

On August 20, at 9:20 a.m., Oakland Police Officers responded to the 8800 block of International Boulevard to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located victim 55-year-old Robert Herron suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and declared Herron dead.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jamal Taylor, allegedly fled California, and at some point got on an Amtrak train to Chicago.

California officials alerted Amtrak Police in Chicago of the pending murder warrant on Taylor and Chicago officials confronted Taylor when he arrived at the Chicago Union Station via train on the evening of August 24.

Upon meeting Taylor on the platform, Taylor ran from uniformed officers, injuring an Amtrak employee and then subsequently opened fire at Amtrak Police Officers.

One officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Amtrak employee was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A full investigation is being conducted by the Amtrak and Chicago Police Departments, with the Chicago Police Department leading the investigation.