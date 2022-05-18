OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police found a dead body near the Port of Oakland on May 5, KRON4 reported earlier this month. That body was determined to be a homicide victim.

The body found in the area of the 700 block of Maritime Street was identified as Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, the Alameda County District Attorney announced in a press release Wednesday. Alonzo was killed nearly 18 years ago from the time authorities found her body in Oakland this month.





Alonzo was last seen with her boyfriend, Eric Mora, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2004, officials said. They were last seen in West Oakland getting into a car on their way to San Francisco, and that was the last time Alonzo was seen alive.

Mora was determined to be the primary suspect in this case, which turned into a murder investigation after it began as only a missing person’s investigation. In February 2007, the district attorney’s office filed murder charges against him.

After being tried and convicted of second-degree murder in March 2012, he was sentenced to 15 years to life at the time. However, Mora confessed to killing Alonzo in 2016 after denying it for years and gave authorities a general location of the woman’s body. He was then sentenced in 2017 to 11 years in state prison.

An extensive search was conducted in 2016 by the FBI, Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office, according to the press release. Alonzo’s body was not found until six years later.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy, and on May 12, the coroner confirmed the body was Alonzo’s. The press release in regards to this incident was announced by Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley.