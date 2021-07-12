Oakland installs ‘Botts Dots’ to help deter illegal sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Non-police measures are now being taken to prevent illegal sideshows in Oakland.

The deterrent will be waiting at a popular intersection before the sideshow vehicles arrive.

One less intersection for illegal sideshows. That is what the city of Oakland hopes will be the result of installing these raised pavement markers called botts dots at the intersection of 35th Avenue and MacArthur.

“Your car hits them. Your car is going to fly up and down. Hopefully, it will discourage the sideshow activity. Second, it will reduce the speed,” City Councilmember Noel Gallo said.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo says Botts dots are among several sideshow deterrents in the works for Oakland city streets.

“Here at the major intersections, we’re going to try this. The other one we are looking at, like they have in Europe and Mexico, they have the roundabout that you have to slow down to get to the next block,” Gallo said.

Why that particular intersection?

“One it was the sideshow but 35th is a downhill coming from way up in the hills by highway 13. I went to go purposely see it and people are flying down the hill. So we got them in place,” Gallo said.

However, he says the plan is to install barriers, roundabouts, and raised pavement markers at all of the known hot spots for sideshows throughout the city.

“First of all, on International where are the businesses are, 42nd and down underneath the freeway,” Gallo said.

But will it be enough to stop scenes like these? Only time will tell.