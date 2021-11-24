Oakland International Airport anticipates busy travel day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland International Airport is facing one of its busiest days of the year on Wednesday.

Officials expect nearly 170,000 total passengers to pass through during the Thanksgiving weekend.

OAK said travelers should come as early as they can to get through parking, check-in, bag drop-off and security. Even though there are tons more people at the airport, making it look like before the pandemic, masks are still required for all passengers in the airport and on board the planes.

OAK also encourages people to keep a distance from other people and use the hand sanitizer stations around the airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, there have been at least 2 million passengers recorded each day passing through security nationwide this week.