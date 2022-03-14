(BCN) — Oakland International Airport passenger traffic rose over the past year to 62 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2020, airport officials announced Monday.

Nearly 600,000 passengers flew out of Oakland International Airport in January, up 119 percent from January 2021.

By comparison, about 271,000 passengers traveled through the airport in January 2021.

Between January 2021 and January 2022, traffic was up 112 percent to 8.5 million passengers.

Because of the recovery occurring in the East Bay, Delta Airlines has added daily, nonstop service to Atlanta. Flights are now available for booking and begin Aug. 8.

The daily eastbound flight departs at 12:30 p.m. and daily flights depart at 9:30 a.m. from Atlanta.

“Delta’s new nonstop daytime flight to their expansive hub operation in Atlanta will allow passengers even more connections within Delta’s global route network, said Bryant Francis, director of aviation for the Port of Oakland, which manages the airport.

East Bay travelers can now connect to four Delta Airlines’ hubs from Oakland, making it easier to get to destinations such as Miami, New York City, Washington, D.C., and places outside the U.S.

The three other hubs are Salt Lake City, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.