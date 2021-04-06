Police activity, evacuation disrupts Oakland flights

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland International Airport has closed down Terminal 1 for police activity on Tuesday morning.
No one is allowed in or out, according to officials. The incident started around 5:45 a.m. Terminal 2 is unaffected.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said there is a suicidal man with a knife who is threatening to harm himself.
“Deputies and crisis negotiators are speaking with the man to get him help. Terminal 1 has been evacuated while we work through the issue,” the sheriff’s office said.
