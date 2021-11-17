Oakland International expecting twice as many travelers this Thanksgiving compared to last year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport (OAK) announced Wednesday that it expects nearly 170,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Between November 24 through November 28, the airport anticipates hosting approximately twice as many travelers as it did during last Thanksgiving.

“We are ready to welcome far more Thanksgiving travelers to OAK this year than we did last year,” said Bryant L. Francis, Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland.

“Passengers who are traveling by air for the first time in a while can expect an experience that looks a little different than it did before the pandemic.” Francis added.

“The airport and its partners will continue execution of heightened health & safety precautions during this busy travel period, while striving to maintain the exceptional customer experience that passengers have grown to expect when they Fly the East Bay Way.”

Airport officials are asking travelers to check the guidelines provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), particularly those who are traveling with holiday-related items.

Travelers are also encouraged to download the mobile application for the airline they are flying with, allowing passengers access to the latest flight information, easy mobile check-in, and provides a digital boarding pass option to minimize touch points during time spent at the airport.

It is recommended to arrive early to the airport if you are traveling this holiday season and to allow plenty of time for parking, check-in, bag drop-off, and to get through security.