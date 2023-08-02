(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a kidnapping that occurred on Wednesday morning on the 100 block of East 15th Street, police confirmed. Officers arrived on the scene and learned that a female victim had been forced into a vehicle by an individual at 8:15 a.m.

The individual then fled with the victim at a high rate of speed, police said.

The investigation is active. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-7910.

No other information was provided at this time.