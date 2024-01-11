(KRON) — At the end of January, a gastropub restaurant that hugs the northeast shore of Lake Merritt in Oakland is set to close after nearly 15 years of business.

Sidebar, located at 542 Grand Avenue near the Pergola, will have its last day of service on Jan. 27, according to a Facebook post. “We extra appreciate all of you who have supported Sidebar and its family of loyal staff throughout its many years as an iconic Oakland dining destination,” the post said.

The restaurant first opened in February 2009. Sidebar is described as an “old school neighborhood eatery with timeless appeal and a modern approach,” according to its website.

The original owners of Sidebar, Mark Drazek and Barbara Mulas, retired in 2022 and sold the restaurant to Oakland restauranteurs Seth Bergman and Jenni Bergman. The Bergmans are also owners of Michelin Guide restaurant Bardo Lounge & Supper Club, located at 3343 Lakeshore Avenue.

Following the closure of Sidebar, the Grand Avenue location will be used as a prep and overflow space for Bardo private events, according to the post.