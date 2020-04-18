Oakland launches 2nd drive-thru coronavirus testing site

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced the opening of Oakland’s second drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

The testing site, located at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, is for direct service providers, such as healthcare workers, grocery store employees and other groups who work directly with the public.

The drive-thru site will serve those who work in the following areas:

Healthcare providers, including all those who work in a hospital, clinic or community health center

Grocery stores and food banks

Homeless service providers, including shelter and outreach workers

Funeral home providers

Childcare facilities

Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children

The new center will be able to test 240 people a day.

Oakland’s first testing site opened to first responders and city employees two weeks ago and expanded to offer tests to first responders in neighboring cities.

“We must take care of those who take care of us,” Mayor Schaaf said. “By offering tests to our everyday working heroes, we are keeping them healthy while trying to stay ahead of the surge that will soon impact our healthcare system.”

The site is scheduled to open on Monday at noon and operate Mondays through Saturdays.

Members of the public should not arrive at the site without a referral and confirmed appointment.

Latest News Headlines: