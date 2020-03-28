Oakland launches COVID-19 testing site for first responders, city employees

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakland is launching a coronavirus testing site for first responders and all city employees.

Last week, the city launched a testing site for its first responders within the Oakland Police and Fire Departments.

It has now expanding its testing to all City employees who are symptomatic or meet other specific criteria, and who are serving the community during the pandemic.

“This mobile testing site helps take care of the people who take care of us,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “I want to acknowledge the outstanding team of staff from multiple city departments who got this up and running so quickly. It’s a testament to their commitment to our city family and the health and well-being of our community.”

As recommended by health professionals, COVID-19 testing is being offered to employees showing symptoms or to certain asymptomatic employees who have had confirmed exposure to the virus.

The testing sites are primrily drive-thru to follow social distancing practices.However, testing is available for employees who walk, bike or take transit to the testing sites as well as long as they first report their exposure to the city’s health line.

