Oakland launches new resource for renters, landlords

OAKLAND (BCN) – Renters and landlords in Oakland have a new resource for financial assistance for past due rent.

City officials opened the Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Friday to help Oakland renters in need of help paying rent, as well as to help property owners whose tenants have refused to apply for rental assistance, according to a city news release.

Apply for assistance at the contacts below:

– Tenants: visit www.hpp.bayareacs.org or call (510) 899-9289

– Property owners: visit bit.ly/Oakland-rent-help or call (510) 238-6182

For general questions, email housingassistance@oakland.gov.

