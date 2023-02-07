OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakland announced the opening of a 100-bed cabin shelter program at Wood Street. The program will include housing navigation, job placement support, case management, counseling and other services, according to a City of Oakland press release.

Priority access to the new development will be given to unsheltered community members living in the Wood Street area. The development was funded using an $8.3 million grant from the State of California.

“The City of Oakland is proud to deliver this 100-bed temporary shelter program,” said Assistant City Administrator LaTonda Simmons. “We stood up this program in partnership with the State with significant community engagement and support from local residents and businesses. This program provides critical support to the Wood Street community and the nearby encampment. We also look forward to the opening later this month of a new 100+ RV parking program that will serve our unhoused residents living in RVs and trailers.”

The program will consist of 70 cabins for individuals, 12 double cabins for couples and six accessible cabins for people with disabilities. Residents will have 24/7 access to the site and may have up to two pets.

The cabins will include restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, electricity, a community kitchen and eating space, storage for personal belongings, security, parking and two meals a day. Each cabin will be outfitted with a secure, locked door and windows, a heater, an overhead light and at least two outlets.

A planning team for the project held multiple meetings with area residents and made an effort to accommodate the needs and requests of the Wood Street encampment. The Wood Street encampment, which was located on Caltrans property, has been the site of more than 240 fires and a source of conflict between state and city authorities.

The new Wood Street program will add to the number of cabin shelter beds available in Oakland. With existing facilities already operating at Oak Street, Mandela and elsewhere, Oakland will now have 334 beds through such programs.