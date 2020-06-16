Oakland leader proposes to slash police departments budget, redirect funds

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A ‘Defund the Police’ rally was held in Oakland on Monday.

Oakland is one of many big cities across the country that are taking a hard look at defunding their police departments.

The mayor of San Francisco is pledging to redirect funds from police to racial equality programs.

Now an Oakland city leader is proposing the city slash a portion of its police department’s budget.

The Oakland Police Department’s annual budget is $330-million.

City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas is proposing to reallocate a portion of that money.

“I am proposing that Oakland redirects its policing budget by at least $25 million into community programs that will keep us safe. We know that when we have jobs and housing, when our youth has programs and services, when we have the mental health support that we need that will mean our community will be safe,” Nikki Fortunato Bas said.

Instead of police, the councilmember envisions qualified civilian employees responding to non-violent calls for service.

“Redirecting existing resources that are not getting to the root cause of crime and really putting it into the hands of civilian trained professionals who can respond to crisis, respond to housing unsheltered folks, respond to conflict among neighbors. There is a lot ways to keep our community safe without requiring law enforcement with a badge and a gun,” Bas said.

The idea is not exactly a new one.

In the past, Oakland police provided staffing for the Department of Transportation, the Oakland Animal Shelter and school police but not anymore.

However, at this recent police commission meeting, Interim Chief Susan Manheimer had this response when asked if she could identify additional positions that could be handled by non sworn officers.

“If you or others feel that we should be out of the business of responding? I am curious as to where, with 28,000 calls per month, where would we go to cut that off?” Chief Manheimer said.

Chief Manheimer says some civilian employees insist on having a police escort.

“I do know other city departments that deal with the homeless and who deals with those mental health calls, call us to escort them. In fact that is why we started a homeless outreach team would not go in a provide medical and other cleaning services without them. Public works will not go clean up without armed police officers,” Chief Manheimer said.

Councilmember Bas says her budget proposal reflects the community’s demand for change in public safety.

“One of the things that this movement is telling us is that our policing system isn’t working,” Bas said.