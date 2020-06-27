Oakland LGBTQ Community Center vandalized on Pride weekend

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – On Saturday morning, the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center reported that they had been vandalized.

The center posted to Facebook saying, ‘It is with much sadness that we report that our center was vandalized this morning.’

The post stated that the windows were shattered, leaving the team rattled this Pride weekend.

A description of the vandalism suspect was provided to the center.

At this time, no other details have been released.

