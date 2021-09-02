Oakland makeup artist loses $15K worth of products in car break-in

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A popular makeup artist was the latest victim of car break-ins in the Bay Area.

Janea, who also goes by Faced By Janea, posted a video to her Instagram on Wednesday showing the rear windshield completely smashed in.

“Entire Kit, Light & Brushes GONE 💔😭,” her caption read.

She told KRON4 that over $15,000 worth of makeup products and equipment were stolen. She had these items in her car after a 16-hour commercial shoot in San Francisco.

Janea said she was so tired from the shoot that she just left “everything in my trunk, went to bed and woke up to this.”

Photo courtesy of Faced By Janea via Instagram

It happened in Oakland, in a private community behind Durant Square, she added.

The award-winning makeup artist said her car is getting repaired, but she is out of work until she can replace all of her professional tools.

Photo courtesy of Faced By Janea via Instagram

Oakland Police Department directed her to file a report online. So far this year, there have been 4,572 auto burglaries in the city, according to the police department’s crime report.