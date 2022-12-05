Oakland Police released this photo of Juan Lopez, 26, on Dec. 1. He is accused of involvement in a homicide in October. (OPD via Bay City News Service)

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior.

Junior was found with gunshot wounds on Oct. 28, at about 8:45 p.m. on the 10200-block of International Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim survived and was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

A reward of $15,000 is being offered through CrimeStoppers of Oakland and the police department for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The Oakland Police Department tip line is (510) 238-7950. The homicide section can be reached at (510) 238-3821.

