FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested Thursday after a reported armed robbery and sexual assault earlier that day, the Fairfield Police Department announced in an alert. Dewayne Allen Wright, 37, allegedly committed the crimes in the area of the 1800 block of West Texas Street around 7 a.m.

Wright, who was under state-supervised parole at the time, was later arrested without incident around 2 p.m. at the eastbound I-80 truck scales in Cordelia. Police located his car using a license plate reader system; Wright was pictured (above) sitting in the driver’s seat of a Porsche.

(Fairfield Police Department)

According to police, Wright has a history of violent offenses and was booked into Solano County Jail for the following charges:

Forced oral copulation,

Armed robbery

Kidnapping

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of an illegal firearm

Violation of parole

Wright also had three outstanding felony warrants: one out of San Francisco for assault, one out of Oakland for robbery, and one out of the Department of Corrections. The 1800 block of West Texas Street is approximately a five-minute walk away from Allan Witt Park.