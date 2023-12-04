(KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested after a cargo theft investigation, California Highway Patrol officials said. Officers allegedly found $137,000 worth of unregulated tobacco products and $5,000 worth of other goods during a search of a residence and multiple storefronts in Oakland.

An investigation by the CHP, Cargo Theft Interdiction Program, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department focused on several tobacco thefts that happened in several areas in Northern California revealed a complex network of illegal trade and thefts of unregulated tobacco products. On Nov. 30, officers executed search warrants in Oakland at one residence and three storefronts. Large quantities of tobacco with out-of-state or no California tax stamps were obtained and one person was arrested.

(CHP Golden Gate)

(CHP Golden Gate)

Bashar Saleh Mohammed Nagi, 35, of Oakland was arrested on theft-related and possession of stolen product-related charges.

Investigators also said they located about $5,000 worth of the stolen products at Target, Safeway and Old Navy.