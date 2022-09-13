BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old Oakland man was arrested Monday for allegedly committing an armed robbery near UC Berkeley’s campus, the Berkeley Police Department said in a press release. The man was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office with robbery and eluding the police, as well as an enhancement for using a firearm.

On Sunday at about 1:33 a.m., two men in their 20s were walking eastbound on Dwight Way towards Benvenue Avenue when a truck stopped near them, BPD said. The suspect got out of the truck and demanded their property. After surrendering a backpack, the victims ran away.

The vehicle was described as a white pickup truck with tinted windows. A campus police officer saw the truck south of the school’s campus and notified Berkeley police Monday morning, BPD said.

BPD officers tried to stop the truck on Telegraph Avenue near Blake Street, but the suspect sped away. A pursuit ensued through Berkeley streets until the suspect reached a dead end at Russell Street, near San Pablo Park. He ran from his truck and was eventually caught on a nearby rooftop.