RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday.

Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found Griego with gunshot wounds in Southside Park, between 5th Street and 6th Street near Virginia Avenue and Highway 580. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD detectives received video of a Pontiac sedan arriving at the park, police said. Griego and a man later identified as Bonner were seen getting out of the car.

A short time after they walked into the park, “some type of altercation began” and Bonner shot Griego, police said. RPD also determined that the two men had been in an ongoing argument for days leading up to the shooting.

An investigation led RPD to an RV lot for the homeless community in the 700 block of 71st Street in Oakland, near the Oakland Coliseum. Detectives found the suspect vehicle with Bonner behind the wheel and he was arrested.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Bonner with one count of murder with malice aforethought and an enhancement of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm which caused great bodily injury. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact RPD’s Detective Canelo at (510) 620-6860.